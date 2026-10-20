Liverpool player ratings vs Villarreal: Mac Allister and teenage sensation Rio Ngumoha star as Reds edge seven-goal thriller

Alisson Becker - 5.5/10

A difficult evening for the Brazilian, who was beaten three times from just five shots on target. While he could do little about the clinical nature of Villarreal's finishes, he looked unusually unsettled during the visitors' rapid counter-attacks in the first half but made a crucial save against Santiago Mouriño to prevent further damage.

Ronald Araujo - 7.5/10

The Uruguayan showed exactly why he has adapted so quickly to life on Merseyside. Beyond his defensive duties, he rose highest to score a vital equaliser (45+2') just before the interval, shifting the momentum entirely. He was replaced by Florian Wirtz at half-time in a decisive tactical shift.

Konstantinos Tsimikas - 7/10

A game of two halves for the Greek full-back. He struggled initially with the positioning of Villarreal’s wide players, particularly during the sequence leading to the second goal. However, he provided the crucial assist for Mac Allister’s first goal in the 36th minute with a well-measured corner and grew significantly into the attacking phases.

Jeremy Jacquet - 6/10

A testing night for the young defender. He showed flashes of his ball-playing ability but was occasionally caught out by the movement of Mikautadze and Santi Comesaña. Substituted for Joe Gomez in the 74th minute to solidify the backline.

Virgil van Dijk - 5.5/10

An unusually erratic first half from the captain, whose badly misplaced header gifted Mikautadze the opening goal in the 4th minute. He was also collectively culpable for the massive gap that led to Cardona's strike. However, his recovery runs in the second half were essential in preventing Villarreal from completing a late comeback.