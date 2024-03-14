Liverpool player ratings vs Sparta Prague: Mohamed Salah is relentless! Egyptian hero gets a goal and three assists as Reds completely destroy Sparta Prague in cruel Europa League clash

The Reds completely rolled over their opponents to go through with a 11-2 aggregate win

Liverpool ran riot against Sparta Prague as Jurgen Klopp's side strolled to a 6-1 win against the Czech side in the second leg of their Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday. Despite holding a 5-1 lead from the first leg and with an FA Cup clash against Manchester United coming up, Jurgen Klopp opted to use his heavy artillery, starting Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai as the Reds pulverised their already down-and-out opponents.

The floodgates opened after just seven minutes when Szoboszlai found Nunez in plenty of space in the Sparta Prague box for the Uruguayan to smash into the net. Rather than learn a lesson from such lax defending, it got worse for Sparta as, just seconds later, some sloppy play gave away another goal as Bobby Clark was there to roll it into the net.

It was 3-0 inside just 10 minutes, with even more dodgy passing at the back once again presenting Salah with the golden chance to make club history and the Egyptian sensation did not pass it up, netting his 20th goal of the season. Sparta's self-destruction continued as Cody Gakpo made it 4-0 after just 14 minutes, getting onto the end of a pass from Salah to add more misery for the visitors and turning all neutral spectators into a real life Simpsons meme.

Amazingly, Sparta managed to pull a goal back near the end of the first-half as Veljko Birmancevic outmuscled Wataru Endo and rolled it beyond Caoimhin Kelleher. The goal and half-time break hardly disrupted Liverpool's momentum, as Szoboszlai got a goal of his own early in the second half before Gakpo flicked into the net to deprive substitute Harvey Elliott of a goal, making it 6-1 after 55 minutes. That's how it finished, with the Reds romping their way to the last eight.

GOAL rates Liverpool's players from Anfield...