Liverpool player ratings vs Brighton: Anfield rises for Mohamed Salah! Egyptian king receives standing ovation after shining in FA Cup win

Alisson Becker (7/10):

Made a hugely important save to deny Diego Gomez in injury time at the end of the first half and also made another important intervention from a Lewis Dunk header shortly after the interval.

Curtis Jones (8/10):

With Liverpool shorn of so many options at right-back, Jones got the nod and not only did he defend well (aside from one very nearly costly slip!), he also made a wonderfully-timed run into the area to put his side ahead. Moved into midfield when Wirtz went off.

Ibrahima Konate (7/10):

Gave away a couple of fouls but won a few himself through sheer force of will and while his distribution is sometimes poor, it was top class tonight. Credit where it's due, Konate has been much-improved in recent games.

Virgil van Dijk (7/10):

A characteristically dominant performance from the captain, who has had his ups and downs of late but was pretty much flawless here, particularly in the air.

Milos Kerkez (8/10):

Had already threatened on a couple of occasions himself before providing a wonderful cross for Jones to break the deadlock. A second assist in three games for a player who's also now defending so much better than he was at the start of the season.