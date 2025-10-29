Liverpool player ratings vs Crystal Palace: What was Arne Slot thinking?! Selection gamble backfires as Reds' reserves crash out of Carabao Cup

The loss heaps pressure on struggling Dutch boss Slot, who has watched his team lose six of their last seven matches, with their only win coming in the Champions League away at Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Reds were the better of the two sides in the early exchanges, with Federico Chiesa, recalled to the starting line-up, squandering two gilt-edged opportunities. But Palace grew into the game and thoroughly deserved to take the lead in the 40th minute.

The Eagles put together a neat interchange of passes on the edge of the Liverpool box, and though the ball fell to Joe Gomez, he scuffed his clearance to Ismaila Sarr, who in turn fired confidently past debutant Freddie Woodman. Palace doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time as they cut through the hosts’ porous defence and Gomez was at fault again as Sarr swept the ball home to send the small pocket of travelling fans delirious.

The Anfield faithful were stunned into near silence for the majority of the match and Glasner could even afford to remove Sarr, who was on a hat-trick, as the hosts laboured to create chances in the second half.

The diabolical night for Liverpool was made even worse after Amara Nallo was shown a straight red for a pull on Yeremie Pino, who was through on goal. And it was Pino who slalomed into the box to thrash the ball home into the far corner to complete the rout. With minutes left the heavens opened, the torrential rain providing the perfect backdrop to Liverpool’s performance - a complete washout.

GOAL rates Liverpool's players from Anfield...