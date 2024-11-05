Liverpool player ratings vs Bayer Leverkusen: Deadly Luis Diaz brings the fireworks while Cody Gakpo and Curtis Jones sparkle as Arne Slot outwits Xabi Alonso in Champions League rout

The Colombian netted a second-half hat-trick at Anfield as the Reds made it four wins from four in Europe this season

Liverpool welcomed Xabi Alonso back to Anfield on Wednesday in the Champions League, but his Bayer Leverkusen side were handed a lesson by the hosts as the Reds coasted to a 4-0 win.

After a low-key first half of few chances, the Anfield crowd found its voice and Liverpool finally sparked into life with two goals in two minutes just past the hour mark to take control of the match.

The in-form Curtis Jones sent Liverpool on their way with a glorious ball for Luis Diaz to dink over Lukas Hradecky, before Mohamed Salah crossed for Cody Gakpo to slam a header home.

Diaz then gobbled up two more goals in the final 10 minutes to complete his hat-trick and maintain Liverpool's perfect start to the competition.

GOAL rates Liverpool's players from Anfield...