Liverpool revealed as one of three clubs in Nico Schlotterbeck's special release clause that could see Borussia Dortmund star leave this summer

While Schlotterbeck’s contract extension was designed to provide long-term security for Borussia Dortmund, the inclusion of a "dream club" clause has changed the landscape. It has been revealed that the defender can leave for a fee between €50 million and €60 million, but this option is not available to every suitor.

According to SPORT BILD, there is only three specific teams have been written into the agreement as valid destinations for the upcoming transfer window. Liverpool and Real Madrid are two of the confirmed heavyweights included in the deal.

Interestingly, none of these clubs made a formal move for the 26-year-old before the extension was signed, a period during which he might have been available for a lower price.







