Liverpool monitor rising Bundesliga star in case Michael Olise bid fails as Reds continue search for Mohamed Salah successor

The potential arrival of Bundesliga talent coincides with a period of uncertainty regarding several current squad members. Alongside the questions surrounding Salah's long-term future, Federico Chiesa is also expected to depart after a January window filled with speculation. This would leave a significant vacancy in the wide areas, explaining why the club is being so proactive in scouting the likes of Olise and Diomande before the summer window even opens.

Salah was strongly linked with a January departure from Anfield after his fiery remarks following Liverpool’s 3-3 draw with Leeds in December, in which he claimed he had been “abandoned” by the club.

Speaking at the time, Salah said: "I can't believe I’m sitting on the bench for 90 minutes. This is the third time I’ve been on the bench, and I think it’s the first time in my career. I’m extremely frustrated. I’ve given so much to this club over the years, especially last season. And now I sit on the bench without knowing why. It feels like the club has abandoned me. That’s how I feel. I think it’s very clear that someone wanted to put all the blame on me."

Salah later apologised to his teammates for his outburst. His potential January exit did not materialise, as the forward traveled with Egypt to the Africa Cup of Nations. The Pharaohs were eliminated in the semi-finals by Senegal, who went on to lift the trophy.