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Liverpool raided! Man Utd complete deal to sign exciting teenage winger from bitter rivals as youth revolution continues
Crossing the divide
Manchester United are poised to deal a major blow to their fiercest rivals by securing the signature of highly-rated Liverpool academy prospect Isaac Konde. According to Fabrizio Romano, a deal has been completed which will see the 16-year-old swap Merseyside for Manchester.
The versatile winger, who predominantly operates on the left flank, had already accelerated through the ranks at his current club. Despite not celebrating his 17th birthday until next month, Konde was already a feature in Liverpool’s Under-18 squad.
He will now integrate into the United youth system. The teenager will be eager to hit the ground running and immediately impress Under-18s boss Darren Fletcher.
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Senior squad imbalances
While the Old Trafford hierarchy have clearly prioritised youth recruitment, their wider summer transfer strategy has raised some eyebrows. The senior midfield has undergone a significant revamp, bolstered by the notable arrivals of Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans, and Carlos Baleba.
However, that midfield investment has seemingly come at the expense of defensive reinforcements. Left-back remains a glaring area of concern, with Luke Shaw currently standing as the sole natural option for a regular starting berth.
As a result, United may be forced to rely on their developmental signings to plug first-team gaps. Paraguayan youth international Diego Leon, originally brought in as a prospect for the future, could be fast-tracked into senior action if injuries strike the vulnerable backline.
A broader recruitment strategy
Konde’s anticipated arrival is part of a concerted effort to poach top-tier academy talents from domestic rivals. The Red Devils have previously enjoyed success raiding Arsenal's youth ranks for Ayden Heaven and Chido Obi.
Heaven’s acquisition has proved particularly fruitful. Since arriving from north London last February, the 19-year-old defender has seamlessly transitioned into first-team football. He has already racked up 25 senior appearances, including 22 in the Premier League.
Obi’s trajectory, however, highlights the unpredictable nature of youth development. After making eight senior appearances during the 2024-25 campaign, the Danish striker stalled last season. He has subsequently been sent to Dutch outfit Willem II on loan for the current campaign to rediscover his momentum.
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Pushing for a breakthrough
For Konde, the immediate focus will be settling into his new environment and proving his worth in Fletcher's academy setup. A swift adaptation could see him rapidly climb the youth ranks in the coming months.
Meanwhile, United will continue to monitor the progress of their global youth investments. Alongside Obi’s stint in the Eredivisie, 20-year-old Malian midfielder Sekou Kone has also been dispatched on a season-long loan to Swiss side Lausanne-Sport to gain valuable senior experience.
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