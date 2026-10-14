Andoni Iraola rotates Liverpool squad for LASK Champions League clash amid injury concerns

The demanding fixture list has significantly impacted Liverpool's preparation time on the training ground. Speaking ahead of the match, Iraola explained the importance of managing his squad's fitness during this intense period of the season.

"You don’t have a lot of time to train," the Spaniard told reporters during his pre-match news conference. "You try to prepare the games now a lot of times just with the videos and the tactics boards, just a little bit outside.

"You have to prioritise the freshness of the players. Especially now we are playing four games in ten days, it’s keeping all the legs, all the energy in the games."