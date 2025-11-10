Getty
'Liverpool could help him!' – Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann launches impassioned defence of Florian Wirtz after £116m signing branded a 'little boy' by Gary Neville
Wirtz continues to struggle
Wirtz failed to shine again on Sunday as Liverpool slumped to a seventh defeat in their last 10 games in all competitions. Liverpool's big-money buy has failed to manage a single goal or assist in the Premier League side since arriving at Anfield in the summer and has only show a few glimmers of the talent that persuaded the Reds to invest so heavily in his services. His performances have already drawn plenty of criticism, with former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger even claiming his arrival has "destroyed" Liverpool's midfield.
Nagelsmann takes aim at Liverpool
Nagelsmann has been quick to defend Wirtz and feels he simply needs time to prove himself. He told reporters: "Liverpool could also help him out by scoring some of the chances he creates. They somehow don't like to shoot the ball in. To be honest, the overall situation doesn't make it easy for Flo either. The whole club isn't as stable this year as it was last year. It's much harder to slip into the team now. If you look at the game against [Manchester] City, they were actually the worse team over the 90 minutes. So it's also difficult for Flo to make a big impact. Ultimately, the overall situation is such that he just needs a little more time, which is normal; you see that with other players who move to the Premier League too.
"We all know what he's capable of, and it's perfectly normal for a player of his age to go through a bit of a dip in form. We can't expect him to perform at the same level for three years straight. Instead, we all need to support him a little bit so that he can clear his head here, and then maybe Liverpool could also help him out by scoring some of the chances he creates. That would be one idea, because he does not create few chances, it's just that... they somehow don't like to shoot the ball in, that's also part of the truth."
Wirtz branded a 'little boy' after City loss
Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville didn't hold back in his criticism of Wirtz after watching Liverpool comfortably beaten by City. He told The Gary Neville Podcast: "Wirtz is a problem. Let's just call it as it is. It's an issue. He's £100m+, and to be fair, I said a few weeks ago [Milos] Kerkez looked like a little boy out there. Today, I thought Wirtz looked like a little boy. That can't be the case.
"We've been tiptoeing around him for a few months, around the fact that he's young, he's coming to a new country, but he's £100m+, you're going to have to stand up soon. He's obviously got something, he's a really good player, he's technically fantastic, but he's been mauled out there today by Matheus Nunes and by others. He's been chucked around the pitch, and didn't deliver on the quality side of things as well, so his performance was a real worry."
Can Wirtz regain form with Germany?
Wirtz is now with the Germany squad for their final two World Cup qualifiers against against Luxembourg and Slovakia and will hope he can try and regain some kind of form before returning to Liverpool. Germany can secure top spot in Group A, and with it automatic qualification to next year's tournament, with two wins from their final fixtures. Wirtz will then head back to Liverpool with Nottingham Forest first up for Slot's side after the international break.
