Szoboszlai is set to commit his future to Liverpool by signing a new long-term contract. According to The Athletic, there is an outline agreement in place with the Hungary international, following months of negotiations between sporting director Richard Hughes and his representatives.

The playmaker still has two years remaining on his current deal, but extending his stay became a priority for the club after his consistent performances in the Premier League. The agreement also ends speculation over his future and provides an early boost for new head coach Andoni Iraola.

Since joining from RB Leipzig in a £60 million move in 2023, the 25-year-old has established himself as one of Liverpool's key players. He helped the Reds win the Premier League title in 2024-25 before standing out individually during a difficult 2025-26 campaign.