'That's nonsense!' - Liverpool ridiculed as Dominik Szoboszlai & Mohamed Salah are filmed throwing medicine ball over crossbar in 'baffling' training routine
Liverpool training using medicine ball
Footage emerged of Mohamed Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai engaged in a drill that saw them throwing heavy medicine balls over the crossbar. The viral clip emerged as other members of Arne Slot's side engaged in technical work, with the squad putting in the final preparations before their trip to Istanbul. While these strength and conditioning exercises are common in modern football to build explosive power, the sight of a three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner and a £60 million midfielder playing a high-stakes game of "over the bar" with weighted equipment left many observers scratching their heads.
Training drill draws ridicule
Sky Sports pundit Sherwood questioned the logic of such a physical task just 24 hours before a crucial European knockout match. He labeled the exercise, which can be viewed being carried out in a separate session, below, as "nonsense", stating that he was "baffled" as to why the players were doing it during a training session. Sky Sports briefly posted Sherwood's comments on their social media accounts, only to remove the clip entirely soon after.
Injury woes mount for Slot's squad
Regarding team news for the clash with Galatasaray, No.1 goalkeeper Alisson has been ruled out after the Brazilian international complained of discomfort following Monday’s session. Indeed, he hasn't travelled with the squad to Istanbul and back-up shot-stopper Giorgi Mamardashvili is now set to deputise in goal. Federico Chiesa also missed the training session before the squad's departure on Monday afternoon.
Crucial run-in for Slot's men
Liverpool head to Istanbul having suffered a 1-0 defeat there in the league phase of the competiton. The schedule does not get any easier for the Anfield giants either, with a trip to Brighton looming after the return leg against Galatasaray. Beyond the immediate European challenge, Liverpool’s medical team will be working around the clock to ensure Alisson is fit for the weekend. The Reds face a massive Premier League clash against Tottenham, a fixture that is vital for their hopes of securing a top-four finish.
