Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai hits back at critics and embraces a versatile role under Andoni Iraola

The arrival of Iraola has brought a shift in tactical philosophy at Anfield, and Szoboszlai has been at the heart of that transition. The Hungarian has been tasked with occupying various roles in a fluid midfield system that demands high intensity and positional awareness. During the recent 0-0 draw with Fulham, Szoboszlai struggled significantly, winning just one of his 10 individual duels, which sparked a debate among pundits and supporters alike about his best position.

"I think you guys see a little bit different because we play with one 6, one 8 and one 10 so the 6 and the 8 are not next to each other, the 8 is a little bit higher and the 6 is a little bit deeper and the 10 is a little bit even higher so it is not two next to each other," he explained. The complexity of these roles requires a high level of footballing intelligence, something the manager has praised the 23-year-old for since his arrival. "Last week against Fulham I was a No .8, I have been No. 2 as well, I have been No. 6, No. 8, No. 10, No. 7 also," he added.