AFP
'I've been told' - Ex-Liverpool midfielder insists he knows if Arne Slot will be sacked or not as he claims to have inside information
Liverpool boss under scrutiny despite title success
Slot’s position at Liverpool has become a subject of debate during a challenging campaign at Anfield. Slot's men currently sit fourth in the Premier League table after three consecutive wins. However, their Champions League and FA Cup campaigns were halted at the quarter-final stage. While performances have fluctuated, former Reds midfielder Hamann believes the club’s leadership has already decided the Dutch coach will remain in charge next season.
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Hamann claims club has already decided Slot’s fate
Speaking to NewBettingSites.co.uk, Hamann suggested Liverpool’s tradition of loyalty toward managers could play a key role. The former Germany international believes Slot’s previous success has also helped protect his position despite growing scrutiny.
"I’ve heard that Arne Slot will be there next season," Hamann explained. "I think there's a case to be made that maybe a change of manager should happen or should have happened. But Liverpool have always been very loyal to their managers. He won the league last season of course so I think it's a decision I can live with, and I think most fans can live with, if they have a decent finish to the season."
"For probably the first time in a long time Liverpool fans are split, it's a very knowledgeable fan base and Liverpool doesn't usually sack managers. That's obviously changed in the last 10 or 12 years because the game has changed and managers have to leave quicker than they did 20 or 25 years ago. But usually when the fan base turns, it's a matter of time before the manager has to go."
Uncertainty grows with Alonso links and potential exits
Speculation surrounding Liverpool’s managerial situation has intensified in recent months, with former midfielder Xabi Alonso frequently mentioned as a possible candidate should the club make a change. However, Hamann warned that replacing the manager would not guarantee improvement, particularly with uncertainty surrounding several key players.
"Then obviously, you need to see what's happening in the summer after the World Cup with players going, obviously Andy Robertson leaving, Mohamed Salah leaving," he added. "But yeah, I think it's a decision that is understandable. Now with Arne Slot, I think it's split because of what he's done last season."
"I think it's probably the first time in a long time that it's as split as it's ever been. I think both camps have a case, but the club has to make a decision. And I think there's been so much uncertainty this year. I don't think there's any guarantee a new manager will change things. Obviously there was a lot of talk about Xabi Alonso. I'm not sure whether he would be interested. I'm sure they would have asked him whether he would be if there was a change."
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Old Trafford clash offers immediate test
Liverpool’s immediate focus turns to a high-profile trip to Old Trafford to face Man Utd. This match is expected to remain a heated affair, given that the two teams are separated by just three points in the race for third place. With the Reds aiming to secure a Champions League spot next season, victory will be their primary objective when they visit Manchester.