A return to England had been mooted for Nunez at one stage, but he appears happy in his current surroundings for now. Asked if that comes as any surprise, Poyet - who was speaking in association with Gambling.com, the go-to source for casino sites - told GOAL: “He had the opportunity because he made a decision in Liverpool, going there for a crazy contract. It started quite all right. Then Al-Hilal brought Benzema and he was out of the list, he couldn't play, which was a problem for him.

“And then this year, even without Benzema, he moved, he went on loan to another team and is probably maintaining his contract. It looks to me that he's looking to stay there for a while. Maybe a family decision can make him change - kids, school, study or whatever. But if not, it doesn't look like he will go.

“And especially now that he feels that he's back to his best with the national team as well, because Diego Forlan gave him the number nine shirt again, like ‘ this is yours’. So playing as his club and playing for the national team, he probably won't change soon.

“But it's true what you say, 27. I don't know why he looks like he's older! I think Darwin is a player that needs to be confident. You need to give him confidence. You need to make him feel like he's the number nine.”