Are Liverpool cracking up?! Reds' nerves beginning to show as Premier League title race becomes an endurance test for Arne Slot's star players

Arne Slot's side restored their seven-point lead over Arsenal by beating Wolves on Sunday, but the game provided more questions than answers

Some pundits have been saying for weeks now that the Premier League title race is already over. Try telling that to anyone that was at Anfield on Sunday afternoon. At one point, Andy Robertson had to even turn to the Kop and tell the fans to calm down. There was no chance of that that, though. The crowd was simply a reflection of Liverpool's performance: nervous as hell!

In the end, the Reds managed to beat Wolves 2-1 to move seven points clear of Arsenal at the top of the table - yet they didn't look like runaway league leaders during an atrocious second-half showing in which they failed to muster a single shot of any variety. Indeed, if the past week has taught us anything, it's that Liverpool are beginning to feel the heat.

Just four days after throwing away two points in the last-ever Merseyside derby at Goodison Park, Arne Slot's side were scrambling around trying desperately to eke out a win against the fourth-weakest team in the league. Winning ugly may well be a sign of champions, but playing so anxiously is definitely not - and the tension on and off the field at Anfield only raises further doubts over Liverpool's mental state going into this week's two massive away matches...