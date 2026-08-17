'Not perfect' - Andoni Iraola sends clear message after Liverpool win final friendly

Reflecting on the victory, Iraola highlighted the importance of entering the new campaign with positive momentum and organizational discipline.

"I think we need a little bit this feeling of finishing with a clean sheet, winning the game," Iraola explained on the club's official website. "Still, the first half has been better than the second, but at least we kept our organisation, our composure and we found a way to finish with a clean sheet, 2-0. I think we needed this feeling before we start.

"I think we are better than we were last week. Still, I hope next week we are better than we were today. It's normal but first halves are still better than second halves. But today a lot of players played 90 minutes, 80 minutes and they finished [with] no cramps, apparently nothing major.

"So, it's keep building these fitness levels, this also [mentality] even when you are not as fresh [to] keep the focus so you don't make the big mistakes. I think it's an improvement but still – especially second half – we need to be better."