Liverpool make late attempt to sign Chelsea star Malo Gusto on loan but Blues reject deal without mandatory purchase clause

The final hours of the summer transfer window saw Liverpool emerge as surprise suitors for Chelsea’s Gusto. Seeking to provide high-quality depth and competition on the right side of their defence, the Merseyside club made a significant effort to bring the 23-year-old Frenchman to Anfield.

According to reports from Fabrice Hawkins, Liverpool made a final push today to sign Gusto on loan, but the attempt ended without success. The Reds had identified Gusto as an ideal candidate to strengthen their defensive rotation, but the clock eventually ran out on their pursuit.



