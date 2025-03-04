'If we don’t win the league, I’ll f*cking blame you' - Liverpool boss Arne Slot's astonishing expletive-laden rant at Michael Oliver & Merseyside derby officials released in FULL
Arne Slot reportedly unleashed an X-rated rant at match referee Michael Oliver after the Reds were held to a 2-2 draw by Everton at Goodison Park.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Liverpool dropped points in Merseyside derby
- Match ended on a fiesty note with four red cards
- Slot had an argument with Oliver and was also shown red