Liverpool's kids beat the 'blue billion pound bottle jobs'! Winners and losers as youthful Reds defeat ridiculously wasteful Chelsea in Carabao Cup final

Mauricio Pochettino's side had more than enough chances to win the game, but it was Jurgen Klopp who was celebrating at half time

The delight on Jurgen Klopp's face when the full-time whistle blew was palpable. Someway, somehow, in spite of everything thrown at them before and during the game, Liverpool had managed to get their hands on the Carabao Cup trophy at Chelsea's expense.

The Blues will still be scratching their heads as to how they did not manage to at least get on the scoresheet at Wembley, with Mauricio Pochettino's side spurning a ludicrous amount of chances on an extraordinarily disappointing afternoon for their supporters.

But in the end, after previously having a header ruled out for offside, Virgil van Dijk emerged as the unlikely hero in the capital, meeting Kostas Tsimikas' corner to score the only goal of the game with just a few minutes of extra-time left to play.

So that's one trophy down, three more to go for Klopp, as the legendary Liverpool boss looks to end his iconic Anfield reign on a historic high. For Chelsea, the heartache continues - and it really didn't need to be this way.

GOAL breaks down the winners and losers from a terrific Carabao Cup final...