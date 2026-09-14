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Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola issues urgent call for 'help' to misfiring forwards after Fulham frustration
Iraola demands collective defensive responsibility
In the wake of a stagnant performance against Fulham, Iraola has made a clear call for "help" to his attacking players. While the spotlight has been focused on the perceived failings of the midfield unit, the Basque coach is adamant that the responsibility for winning the ball back starts at the very top of the pitch.
"We need to recover the ball as high as possible because it makes the offensive side that much easier," the Liverpool boss said during a press conference. "We have situations to attack in one v one. It's more than the midfield. When we have been good collectively the midfielders have looked a lot better and recovered more balls. We are helping them more to win the duels. The ones up front do their job very well then the midfielders look good."
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Midfield duo under the microscope
The criticism following the Fulham stalemate was largely directed at Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch. The two midfielders struggled to exert any physical dominance on the game, a fact highlighted by the statistics which showed the pair won only three of their 14 combined duels.
"If we are allowing them to defend one v one all the time and we are not aggressive, then also our defenders will struggle," Iraola explained to reporters. "If the players ahead of you are doing the job then midfielders look better. It is more collective. That's the help we have to give to our defenders and midfielders so everyone looks better, looks smarter and in better positions."
Rotations expected for Carabao Cup clash
Liverpool do not have long to dwell on their Premier League frustrations as they prepare to host Tottenham Hotspur in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night. With the schedule intensifying, the match against Roberto De Zerbi’s side represents the Reds' third fixture in just seven days.
"I'm very happy with the squad," he said when asked about potential changes for the cup tie. "I value a lot the players we have. If we win games the squad looks fantastic, if we don't win then there are problems or whatever. We will see tomorrow players we haven't seen and I am looking forward to seeing them. They can help us and they haven't had the chance yet."
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Finding the right balance at Anfield
The goalless draw against Fulham followed a series of high-octane performances, but Iraola had previously cited a "lack of freshness" as a reason for the dip in quality. As the club navigates a congested autumn schedule, the manager is searching for a balance between offensive flair and the defensive graft he believes is currently lacking.
The upcoming clash with Spurs will be a litmus test for the squad's depth and their ability to implement Iraola's pressing triggers. If the attackers can heed the manager's call for help and disrupt the opposition build-up, it will alleviate the pressure on Szoboszlai and Gravenberch, allowing them to dictate play rather than constantly chasing it.
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