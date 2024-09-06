Liverpool hit by Alexis Mac Allister injury scare as Argentina offer concerning update on midfield star

GettyMitchell FrettonLiverpool hit by Alexis Mac Allister injury scare as Argentina offer concerning update on midfield starA. Mac AllisterArgentinaLiverpoolPremier LeagueWorld Cup Qualification CONMEBOLArgentina head coach Lionel Scaloni says Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister missed training ahead of their upcoming World Cup qualifier. Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMac Allister away for World Cup qualifiers with ArgentinaMidfielder scored in win against ChileMissed recovery training and is 'overloaded'Article continues below