Gary Lineker sends out emotional message as Liverpool announce club legend Alan Hansen is 'seriously ill' in hospital

Richard MillsGary Lineker sends out emotional message as Liverpool announce club legend Alan Hansen is 'seriously ill' in hospitalLiverpoolPremier LeagueLiverpool have revealed that club legend Alan Hansen is currently 'seriously ill' in hospital - with Gary Lineker leading the tributes.