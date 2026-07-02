Getty Images
Lucy Bronze is staying! Lionesses star renews expiring Chelsea contract as wait for news on Hannah Hampton & Aggie Beever-Jones continues
Official: Bronze extends Chelsea stay
Bronze's new one-year contract was announced on Thursday, two days after her previous deal was set to expire. The former Barcelona and Lyon defender has been a key player since arriving at Chelsea two years ago, when she was one of the first signings made by incoming head coach Sonia Bompastor. That's despite the arrival of fellow right-back Ellie Carpenter, with Bronze showing the versatility to play as a centre-back when in the same line-up as the Australia international.
Speaking upon the announcement of her renewal, Bronze said: "I feel like this is the right thing for me at this time. I’ve really enjoyed the last two years being at Chelsea and back in England and I feel like we're in a place now where we're moving forward as a club. Added to the move to Stamford Bridge, it’s a really exciting time to be part of the team."
- Getty Images Sport
A boost to Chelsea's frustrating summer so far
Bronze's renewal delivers some positive news for Chelsea fans in what has, so far, been a frustrating transfer window. The Blues are in desperate need of a striker, following the departure of Catarina Macario in March and Sam Kerr at the end of the season, but have so far run into several brick walls in their pursuit of one.
Khadija Shaw looked set to move to the club on a free transfer as her Manchester City contract expired this summer, with all reports pointing to as much. However, after top-scoring in the Women's Super League to fire City to their first title in 10 years, the Jamaica international emphatically announced that she would be staying, signing a new four-year deal.
Chelsea then turned their attention to Felicia Schroder, the 19-year-old goal-machine who netted 30 times in the Swedish top-flight in 2025 and top-scored in the inaugural Europa Cup. But despite tabling what was reported as a world-record bid for the Hacken star, Real Madrid would instead win the race for her signature, unveiling the teenager as their latest signing last week.
To rub salt in the wound, Chelsea also saw Salma Paralluelo turn down an offer last month, as she ponders her next move after leaving Barcelona upon the expiry of her contract. The 22-year-old, who can play as a centre-forward or out wide, scored twice in the Champions League final and is being pursued by Arsenal, London City Lionesses, Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain. Chelsea were also interested but did not meet Paralluelo's wage demands, which the Athletic reports to be in excess of £1 million per year.
More renewals to come? Hampton & Beever-Jones unclear
It's not just new signings that the Blues need to prioritise either. Bronze is one of four players who had contracts set to expire this summer and did not bid farewell to the club before the end of the season, unlike Kerr, who just signed for Gotham after saying her goodbyes in London.
Chelsea have renewed five contracts this year now, with Bronze following Lauren James, Sandy Baltimore, Becky Spencer and head coach Bompastor in extending their stays at Stamford Bridge, where the women's team will play most of their home games from next season.
However, star goalkeeper Hampton and fellow England international Beever-Jones were also on deals that expired on June 30, with nothing yet communicated on their futures. Beever-Jones and Katie Cox, the promising academy goalkeeper who is also out of contract this summer, do have options for a further year in their deals, though. Chelsea fans, then, will hope Bronze's renewal sparks a flurry of activity on this front.
- Getty Images
One new signing through the door - and one departure likely
The Blues have at least already been active in the summer transfer window, adding Ireland captain Katie McCabe to the squad following her departure from Arsenal. One of the best left-backs in the game, her arrival bolsters that position in the team and likely allows Baltimore, a natural winger who has been deployed deeper at times, to play further forward more often.
McCabe's signing also likely means that Niamh Charles, who has been heavily-linked with a move to Man City by BBC Sport, will depart the club in the coming weeks.