'It gives you the belief' - Lionesses stars Leah Williamson and Lotte Wubben-Moy 'inspiring' Arsenal's academy products as another homegrown star signs first pro deal

One of Arsenal's most exciting talents has opened up on the influence of Leah Williamson and Lotte Wubben-Moy after signing a first professional deal.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Another talented Arsenal centre-back signs pro deal

Follows in footsteps of Williamson and Wubben-Moy

Opens up on influence of the Lionesses duo 🟢📱 Article continues below Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱