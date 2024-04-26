Lionesses star Lauren Hemp gives update on future amid Barcelona links with Man City forward 'not in position' to reveal next move despite contract expiring in summer
Lionesses star Lauren Hemp has spoken on her Manchester City future, with her contract expiring this summer amid rumours of Barcelona interest.
- Hemp out of contract at Man City this summer
- Barcelona rumoured to be interested
- Lionesses star speaks about her future