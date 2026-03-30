Lionesses hero Lucy Bronze sets Chelsea Champions League challenge in bid to emulate ‘history’ of the Blues’ men’s team

Speaking to UEFA, Bronze expressed her desire to help Chelsea secure the one major honour missing from their cabinet. While the club have dominated domestically, European success remains the ultimate goal.

"It's the one piece of silverware that's just evaded the club; making the final, being so close in the semi-finals and beating top teams in the Champions League but not actually quite making it over the line," the 34-year-old said.

She hopes to elevate the women’s side to the legendary status of their male counterparts, adding: "The Champions League plays a huge part in the history of the men’s side as well, so it would be nice to finally get our hands on it."