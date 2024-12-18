Lionel Messi's top vote for The Best FIFA Men's Player revealed - and it wasn't Vinicius Junior OR Rodri

Getty Images/GoalSoham MukherjeeLionel Messi's top vote for The Best FIFA Men's Player revealed - and it wasn't Vinicius Junior OR RodriL. MessiVinicius JuniorRodriLaLigaManchester CityPremier LeagueReal MadridInter Miami CFMajor League SoccerLionel Messi's top vote for The Best FIFA Men's Player has been revealed, with the Argentine legend snubbing both Vinicius Junior and Rodri.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMadrid & Brazil star bagged the top prizeEdged out Rodri to gain Ballon d'Or revengeMessi snubbed both Vinicius & Rodri as his top pickFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱