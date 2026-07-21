Lionel Messi to miss MLS All-Star Game as Inter Miami superstar enters rest period after World Cup exploits with Argentina

This protective measure follows pressure from the global players' union FIFPRO, which mandated a 21-day post-season break to minimise injury risks, a demand agreed upon by world football's governing body following a special meeting in 2025.

Regarding the international match calendar regulations, FIFA stated: "FIFA and the player unions reviewed upcoming joint projects involving the world's football governing body and players' representative organisations, with a specific focus on player rest and recovery, as well as competitions within the context of the International Match Calendar (IMC).

"There is a consensus that there must be at least 72 hours of rest between matches, and that players should have a rest period/holiday of at least 21 days at the end of each season. This period should be managed individually by each club and the respective players also depending on their match calendars and taking into account applicable collective agreements."