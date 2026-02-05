Lionel Messi, Son Heung-Min and the top 25 players in MLS ranked ahead of the 2026 season

Welcome to the ranking that will probably get this writer in trouble. Piecing together the top 25 players in MLS is a tricky thing. No. 1 should come as absolutely no surprise (folks: it’s Messi). But it’s everything in between where the debate really begins.

The issue is simple: there are a lot of very good players in this league right now, all impacting winning teams in very different ways. So these rankings are based on a bit of everything - the numbers, the eye test, and, yes, a little bit of what players actually mean.

Some housekeeping: players signed this offseason are not included (i.e. Timo Werner). Neither are deals that have yet to be fully announced (looking at you, Minnesota and James Rodríguez). Newer faces who made an immediate impact but saw their seasons cut short by injury also miss out - sorry, Wessam Abou Ali.

Other than that, here goes nothing…