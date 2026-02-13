Lionel Messi, Son Heung-Min and Thomas Muller vs. USMNT - What would MLS's version of the NBA All-Star game look like?

The NBA All-Star Game is set for this weekend, and after numerous format tweaks in recent years, the league has settled on something of a USA vs International format. It leads to some interesting debates and team compositions. It also makes us wonder: what if Major League Soccer did this?

MLS, of course, has more than enough domestic and international talent to go around as the league has continued to expand. There are multiple players in the league bound for the World Cup this summer, whether that is with the U.S. Men's National Team or with various other national teams in the competition. Among those players is, of course, Lionel Messi, who is a clear headliner for the international team, whose strength in attack likely makes them the favorites.

The American team does have some rising stars, though. Despite some notable exits in recent months and years, there's still a decent foundation of young talent and World Cup veterans to headline the U.S. team in this hypothetical matchup.

Who is on each side, though? GOAL takes a look at what a USA vs. international MLS All-Star Game could look like...