Lionel Messi Inter Miami 2024Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Lionel Messi finishes sixth in The Best FIFA Men's Player vote as full rankings revealed after Vinicius Jr's victory

L. MessiThe Best FIFAInter Miami CFArgentinaMajor League SoccerVinicius JuniorRodriJ. BellinghamD. CarvajalL. YamalT. KroosErling HaalandK. MbappeF. WirtzF. ValverdeReal MadridBarcelonaManchester CityBayer Leverkusen

Lionel Messi was ranked sixth in The Best FIFA Men's Player vote as Vinicius Jr bagged the award for 2024.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Messi finished sixth in The Best FIFA Men's Player vote
  • Argentine's nomination was questioned
  • Finished above Haaland and Mbappe
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱