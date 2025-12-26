Getty
Lionel Messi's sister forced to cancel wedding to Inter Miami staff member after road accident
Details of the accident emerge
Messi had been expected to spend the festive period in his home city with relatives and friends, combining family time with preparations for the celebrations surrounding his sister’s wedding. Those plans, however, have had to be hastily reworked after news emerged of the accident earlier this week. According to Marca, Maria Sol was involved in a crash in Miami that left her hospitalised with significant injuries, though her life is not in danger. She is reported to have suffered two fractured vertebrae, along with a fractured wrist, a fractured heel and burns that will require careful treatment. An ankle injury has also been mentioned in early reports. The extent of the injuries means she will now spend the coming weeks focused entirely on rehabilitation, rather than wedding preparations.
Conflicting reports on what happened
Accounts of how the accident occurred remain unclear. Initial reports suggested that María Sol lost control of a pick-up truck and crashed, while later updates from family sources indicated that the burns may have been sustained after falling from a motorbike. As of now, neither version has been officially confirmed, and the family has chosen not to clarify the precise circumstances publicly. What is clear, however, is that the impact was serious. De Brito relayed messages from his phone during an appearance on American television programme LAM, explaining that María Sol had fainted and hit a wall during the incident.
"Messi’s sister is okay, she’s out of danger but I was checking things with the family because she was due to get married in Rosario in Argentina on January 3 and she’s going to have to suspend it," the reporter said.
"She suffered burns and burns are very difficult to treat as well as displacement of vertebrae. She’s already started her rehabilitation in Rosario. I asked her mum Celia Cuccittini because I’d received some information and she told me it’s true but that Maria Sol is okay. She has two fractured vertebrae, a fractured heel and wrist. The wedding is going to be put back. Celia told me she fainted and hit a wall."
Wedding plans put on hold
The accident has forced an immediate postponement of María Sol’s wedding to Julian Arellano, an Inter Miami academy coach and a long-time acquaintance of the Messi family. The pair have known each other since childhood and live together in Florida, close to her famous brother. The wedding was set to be held in Rosario, the city where the Messi family’s roots run deep. Instead, the focus has shifted to recovery, with María Sol already beginning rehabilitation in Argentina. A new date for the ceremony will be considered only once she has fully recovered.
Messi by her side during recovery
The timing of the incident at least allows Messi to be present during his sister’s recovery. The Argentine captain has just completed another demanding season in the United States and is now enjoying a break from competitive football. With his club commitments paused, Messi can remain close to family as María Sol focuses on healing.
The personal difficulties come after another extraordinary year on the field for Messi. The 38-year-old inspired Inter Miami CF to a historic MLS Cup triumph in 2025. Individually, Messi’s achievements were just as striking. He finished the campaign as the league’s Golden Boot winner and became the first player to secure back-to-back MVP awards in Major League Soccer. Despite his veteran status, Messi shows no signs of stepping away. Earlier this year, he committed his future to Inter Miami by signing a new three-year contract that will keep him with the club until 2028.
