AFP
'No' - Lionel Messi shuts down rumours linking son Thiago with Barcelona return in blunt exchange
Inter Miami star clarifies
Rumours circulating on social media regarding Thiago's potential move to Barcelona's La Masia academy have been swiftly dismissed by his father. Approached by journalist Bruno Vain ahead of Inter Miami's Leagues Cup match, the Argentine legend decisively put an end to the speculation with a brief response. The direct answer from the former World Cup winner confirms that his son will remain in Florida to continue his progress in the Major League Soccer club's youth setup.
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Single word dismisses speculation
Vain stopped the Argentina captain to clarify the rumours surrounding his eldest son's future. When asked: "Is Thiaguito leaving?", Messi offered a simple and unequivocal reply: "No."
Speaking previously about Thiago's playing style in the Miami academy, Messi told Simplemente Futbol: "He's more thoughtful, more of an organiser, more of a midfielder."
Previous ties fuel rumours
Speculation over a potential return gathered momentum given that Thiago previously spent time at the Barca Escola between 2016 and 2019 before later joining Paris Saint-Germain's youth academy during his father's spell in France.
Now aged 13, his current stage of development has drawn parallels to his father's early move from Rosario to Catalonia. These reports resurfaced just as the five-year anniversary of Messi's emotional departure from the Blaugrana passed on August 5, 2021, following the club's financial crisis.
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Youth development path continues
Thiago will continue to refine his skills as a midfield playmaker in Miami's academy, unaffected by overseas transfer speculation. His immediate focus is on gradually developing his youth career in the United States, with full support from his family.
Meanwhile, Messi continues to lead the Herons on the pitch as they pursue domestic and regional silverware over the remainder of the campaign.
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