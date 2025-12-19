Lionel Messi saga 'has made me sad' says Joan Laporta as Barcelona president tells club legend 'hopefully we meet again'

Laporta told La2CAT that he regrets how Messi left, but added: "I am a Barca fan and above all else is the institution." He admitted to only speaking with the eight-time Ballon d’Or once in the last four years, adding: "We called each other on his birthday when he left. Alejandro (Echevarria) put us in touch. It was an affectionate conversation, although it has had no consequences and the subject has left me sad."

Messi recently returned to Barcelona for a secret tour of the newly renovated Camp Nou. It has been suggested for some time that a friendly game will be arranged that allows him to grace the field at that iconic venue one final time.

Laporta, who has also spoken of a statue being erected that will immortalise Messi, added of a prodigal son retracing steps to his spiritual sporting home: "[He came] with some friends from the national team and Pepe Costa, they saw the light here, they decided to come, the head of security called the stadium coordinator and they entered the stadium.

"In 125 years of the club’s history, Messi’s moment is one of the most glorious, if not the most glorious, he must have recognition. He is someone linked to Barca who has more projection, he has given a lot to Barca and Barca a lot to him. Hopefully we will meet again. It depends on the other party, I am willing to fix anything... with a tribute, a statue."

