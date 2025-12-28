Getty
Lionel Messi's Inter Miami CF announce South American preseason tour ahead of 2026 MLS campaign
Champions embark on three-country tour
This marks Miami's second consecutive preseason visit to Peru, highlighting the club's growing relationship with South American football markets. Alianza Lima is the second most successful club in Peruvian football history with 25 First Division titles. The match will kick off at 5 p.m. ET, giving fans across both continents an opportunity to witness the MLS champions in action.
Herons to face Colombian and Ecuadorian powerhouses
Following their Peruvian opener, Inter Miami will travel to Colombia for a high-profile clash against Atlético Nacional at Estadio Atanasio Girardot on Jan. 31. The Medellín-based club, commonly known as Los Verdolagas, boasts an impressive trophy cabinet featuring 18 Colombian First Division titles, two CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores crowns, and two Copa Interamericana titles among numerous other honors.
The tour concludes with a historic first-ever match against Ecuadorian opposition when Miami faces Barcelona de Guayaquil at Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha on Feb. 7, challenging the most decorated club in Ecuadorian football history with 16 top-flight league championships.
Continental connections
The ambitious preseason schedule reflects Inter Miami's growing status as a global football brand following their breakthrough 2025 campaign. By scheduling matches against prestigious South American opponents, the club continues to strengthen connections with Latin American football communities while providing valuable competitive preparation.
The tour also strategically positions Miami in key football markets ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
The march to the 2026 season..
Following their South American tour, Inter Miami will return to Florida to complete their preseason preparations ahead of their 2026 MLS season opener against LAFC on Feb. 21. The match represents an early test for Mascherano's team as they begin their title defense against one of the Western Conference's perennial contenders.
