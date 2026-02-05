Lionel Messi's Argentina to set up base in Kansas City for the 2026 World Cup

Ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Argentine National Team, led by Lionel Scaloni, will be based in Kansas City for much of the competition. They will play their first match of the tournament against Algeria on June 16th in the city. Although their other two matches will be in Dallas, the Albiceleste chose Kansas City for its convenient location and climate.