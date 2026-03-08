Getty/GOAL
'Lionel Messi is too much!' - Presnel Kimpembe explains why 'crazy' ex-PSG team-mate ranks above Cristiano Ronaldo
Kimpembe settles the GOAT debate
French centre-back Kimpembe has had his say on the long-standing rivalry between the two footballing icons. Having shared a dressing room with Messi at the Parc des Princes between 2021 and 2023, he witnessed his daily genius up close and personal.
Reflecting on the moment he learned the forward was heading to Paris, Kimpembe admitted the news sent shockwaves through the squad. He openly confessed on Just Riadh's YouTube channel: "The arrival of Leo Messi at PSG? Crazy... crazy... I was like a madman. When he arrives at PSG, you're just so happy. You tell yourself: 'The best player in the world is on my team.'"
The difference between talent and hard work
When explicitly asked to choose between the two greatest players of the modern era, the 2018 World Cup winner was decisive in his preference. Kimpembe stated: "I like both, but I'd say Team Messi. He's too strong. I also like Ronaldo a lot, because you know he's a hard worker. Messi was born with it. Ronaldo was also born with it, but he shaped it in his own way.
"Messi is too much, brother. When you played rondos with him, the technical quality... you would try to press him but he had already seen everything and would fake you out... it was crazy."
Diverging paths for the football legends
Since their time together, the protagonists of this great rivalry have moved on to different continents. Messi is now dominating Major League Soccer with Inter Miami, recently extending his stay until 2028 and already netting three goals in his first three games of the 2026 season.
Meanwhile, 41-year-old Ronaldo is dealing with a hamstring injury in Saudi Arabia. Despite this physical setback with Al-Nassr, he remains highly focused on reaching the incredible milestone of 1,000 official goals, having already scored 965 times. He still harbours ambitious dreams of winning his first major title with the club and leading Portugal to World Cup glory in the twilight of his career.
Kimpembe's new chapter
Kimpembe, 30, has also seen his own career take an unexpected turn after being a one-club man. Joining the PSG academy at age 10, he amassed 241 appearances and 26 trophies in 11 seasons, including the 2025 Champions League, and eight Ligue 1 titles. Following bad luck with serious injuries, he moved to the Middle East to join Qatar SC.
