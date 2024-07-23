Lionel Messi, Pep Guardiola, Neymar & the biggest names to win Olympic gold in men's football

Man City star Julian Alvarez and PSG's Achraf Hakimi are among those going for gold at Paris 2024, looking to follow in the steps of some superstars

Though the men's football tournament at the Olympic Games is an Under-23 competition, that hasn't stopped many of the sport's most recognisable and iconic names from winning Olympic gold over the years. From Pep Guardiola to Lionel Messi, many have triumphed at the biggest sporting event in the world, either in their youth or later on, as one of three over-age players allowed to compete.

The prestige that the Olympics carries is huge, as evidenced by stars like Kylian Mbappe being so keen to play at it, though the France star's clubs don't tend to share his enthusiasm given the extra strain it would put on him. Given its U23 format, the Games can give a glimpse at the next generation and, in turn, which countries could be set to thrive in years to come. Spain's Euro 2024-winning squad, for example, featured seven names from the one that won Olympic silver medal in 2021.

But who are the footballing superstars who have gone one better and claimed an Olympic gold medal? As Paris 2024 prepares to kick-off, at which the likes of Julian Alvarez, Alexandre Lacazette and Achraf Hakimi will compete, GOAL looks back at some of the biggest names to stand on top of the podium in the men's football tournament...