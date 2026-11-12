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Lionel Messi eyes historic third straight MLS MVP award as USMNT star Cavan Sullivan becomes youngest-ever finalist
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Messi chases another piece of MLS history
Messi’s place on the shortlist follows another prolific regular season for Inter Miami and he is bidding to become the first player in league history to win the award three times, having claimed it in 2024 and 2025. The Argentine scored 26 goals and provided 17 assists in 31 appearances, winning the Golden Boot and leading MLS with 43 goal contributions.
His challengers have strong cases of their own. Sullivan helped drive Philadelphia’s surge after the World Cup break, while Mukhtar played a central role in Nashville’s Supporters’ Shield triumph. Evander finished with 31 goal contributions for Cincinnati, and Guilherme helped Houston return to the playoffs after missing out in 2025.
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Coach of the year packed with talent
Nashville’s B.J. Callaghan, St. Louis CITY SC’s Yoann Damet and Vancouver Whitecaps’ Jesper Sørensen are the finalists for Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year.
Callaghan guided Nashville to a league-record 77 points, while Damet oversaw a 21-match unbeaten run across all competitions, the longest by an MLS club. Sørensen led Vancouver to the top of the Western Conference with a club-record 64 points.
Nashville lead all clubs with six finalists across the announced categories. Andy Najar, Jeisson Palacios and Maxwell Woledzi account for the entire Defender of the Year shortlist, while Brian Schwake is in contention for Goalkeeper of the Year.
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Sullivan also shortlisted for Young Player of the Year
Sullivan’s breakthrough campaign also earned him a place among the Young Player of the Year finalists, alongside Red Bull New York teammates Julian Hall and Adri Mehmeti.
The Union midfielder finished the regular season with nine goals and 14 assists, setting an MLS record for goal contributions by a teenager as Philadelphia secured a playoff berth. Hall and Mehmeti also enjoyed breakout seasons, with all three players earning USMNT call-ups.
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The Full List
Landon Donovan MLS MVP
- Evander (FC Cincinnati)
- Guilherme (Houston Dynamo FC)
- Lionel Messi (Inter Miami CF)
- Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC)
- Cavan Sullivan (Philadelphia Union)
Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year
- B.J. Callaghan (Nashville SC)
- Yoann Damet (St. Louis CITY SC)
- Jesper Sørensen (Vancouver Whitecaps FC)
MLS Humanitarian of the Year
- Paul Arriola (Seattle Sounders FC)
- Andrew Farrell (New England Revolution)
- Telasco Segovia (Inter Miami CF)
- Mason Stajduhar (Real Salt Lake)
- Brad Stuver (Austin FC)
MLS Comeback Player of the Year
- Ryan Gauld (Vancouver Whitecaps FC)
- Nick Hagglund (FC Cincinnati)
- Eduard Löwen (San Jose Earthquakes)
MLS Defender of the Year
- Andy Najar (Nashville SC)
- Jeisson Palacios (Nashville SC)
- Maxwell Woledzi (Nashville SC)
MLS Goalkeeper of the Year
- Roman Bürki (St. Louis CITY SC)
- Brian Schwake (Nashville SC)
- Matt Turner (New England Revolution)
MLS Newcomer of the Year
- Antoine Griezmann (Orlando City SC)
- Guilherme (Houston Dynamo FC)
- André Luiz (Sporting Kansas City)
MLS Young Player of the Year
- Julian Hall (Red Bull New York)
- Adri Mehmeti (Red Bull New York)
- Cavan Sullivan (Philadelphia Union)
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