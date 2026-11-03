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Atlanta United FC v Inter Miami CFGetty Images Sport
Tom Hindle

Lionel Messi tops MLS jersey sales for fourth straight year as Robert Lewandowski surges and Cavan Sullivan cracks top 10

Inter Miami CF
L. Messi
Chicago Fire FC
R. Lewandowski
Major League Soccer
USA

Inter Miami star Leo Messi has led MLS in jersey sales for the fourth consecutive season, the league announced Tuesday afternoon. Messi topped a star-studded list including LAFC's Son Heung-Min, Chicago Fire's Robert Lewandowski and Philly Union starlet Cavan Sullivan. There was a strong showing for midseason arrivals, with two major acquisitions in the top five.

  • imago-sport-1085410032.jpgIcon Sportswire

    Messi leads the way again

    Messi's cultural impact on MLS and global football at large was once again clear in his jersey sales. Even if the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner saw his hold on the top spot in sales among all clubs worldwide snatched by Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, he remains the top dog in MLS for the fourth year in a row. His influence, no doubt, has Miami among the global leaders in merch sales. According to Marca, only four more clubs in football sold more kits than Miami - and no other MLS club cracked the top 10.

  • imago-sport-1085015789.jpgNurPhoto

    Lewandowski gets World Cup bump

    Surprisingly, though, the World Cup saw a boost for foreign imports. Since his arrival in Chicago in June, Lewandowski led all players in jersey sales - including Messi. Antoine Griezmann, who signed for Orlando City in March but didn't feature until the summer, also cracked the top five after the World Cup.

  • Cavan Sullivan, Philadelphia UnionGetty

    Cavan Sullivan creeping up the standings

    American influence in the top 10 was admittedly limited, with just one USMNT-er cracking the list. That player was Cavan Sullivan, who grabbed headlines by breaking several records for the Philadelphia Union after establishing himself as a first-team regular in June. His late-season surge, which saw him set a new record for goal contributions among MLS teenagers, pushed the previously down-and-out Union into a playoff spot.

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    The top 10, in full

    PLAYER

    TEAM

    1. Leo Messi

    Inter Miami

    2. Son Heung-Min

    LAFC

    3. Thomas Muller

    Vancouver Whitecaps

    4. Robert Lewandowski

    Chicago Fire

    5. Antoine Griezmann

    Orlando City

    6. Cavan Sullivan

    Philadelphia Union

    7. Denis Bouanga

    LAFC

    8. Luis Suarez

    Inter Miami

    9. Hany Mukhtar

    Nashville SC

    10. Rodrigo De Paul

    Inter Miami