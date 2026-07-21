Lionel Messi misses Argentina open-top bus parade as thousands of fans welcome beaten World Cup finalists back to Buenos Aires

Argentine president Javier Milei revealed the squad were in no mood to celebrate following their final defeat, explaining why a modest reception was still arranged.

Addressing the team's sombre mood, he stated: "Faced with the disappointment of not having won, they decided not to celebrate, but someone had to do something befitting this wonderful team, the greatest in history. In the last three World Cups, they reached four finals and won one. Given their performance and the values they displayed on the pitch, it had to be done."

When asked about Messi's decision to bypass the homecoming in Buenos Aires, Milei - who confirmed plans for a national holiday to be scheduled at the squad's discretion - urged the public to support their captain, adding: "Sometimes it's very difficult to grasp the historic significance of what they've achieved. We're human beings and we can make decisions based on how we feel.

"This isn't a moment that feels good. There are no words to describe it. He's a master of the game; he's done unimaginable things. Football fans owe him a debt of gratitude. Let's respect his decision; it's hard to know they were just one step away."