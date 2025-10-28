Getty Images Sport
Lionel Messi issues definitive statement on 2026 World Cup participation as Argentina & Inter Miami superstar makes honest admission on his fitness levels
Messi loving life in Miami
Messi has had a transformative effect on Major League Soccer club Inter Miami and the sport in America since his arrival in 2023. He immediately elevated The Herons from struggling also-rans to trophy winners, a phenomenon dubbed "the Messi Effect". In his first season he led the club to its first-ever title by winning the inaugural Leagues Cup. Messi continued his success into 2024, leading the team to a Supporters' Shield victory while also earning the MLS MVP award despite being hampered by an ankle injury.
In 2025, Messi secured the MLS Golden Boot with 29 goals in the regular season and is now chasing MLS Cup glory. The ex-Barcelona icon’s impact extends beyond statistics, significantly boosting the league's global profile and drawing record-breaking viewership, attendance, and jersey sales. Earlier this month he signed a contract extension through 2028, solidifying his long-term commitment to the club and the growth of the game in America. But the big question remains whether he’ll play for Argentina when the World Cup kicks off next June.
Legend remains vital for Argentina
The diminutive superstar led Argentina to victory in the 2024 Copa America, scoring a crucial semi-final goal despite playing through a injury. And he finished as the top goalscorer in CONMEBOL's World Cup qualifiers for the first time in his career, netting eight goals, including a brace against Venezuela in what was likely his final home qualifier. He continued his phenomenal form recently with two assists during a friendly win over Puerto Rico. Now Messi has addressed his hopes with the World Cup looming on the horizon.
He told NBC: "Well, the truth is that yes, it's something extraordinary to be able to be in a World Cup. And I would like to be there. To feel well and to be an important part of helping my national team, if I am there. I am going to assess that on a day-to-day basis when I start preseason next year with Inter Miami and see if I can really be 100 per cent. I'm really eager because it's the World Cup. We're coming off winning the last World Cup, and being able to defend it on the field again is spectacular because it's always a dream to play with the national team, especially in official competitions, so hopefully God will allow me to do it once again."
Messi explains how decision will be made
Messi added: "I've always said that I'll base my decision (about playing) on how I feel day to day and how I feel physically and mentally to continue playing and to continue being part of this club. Honestly, I felt really good during the year. I'm happy living in Miami, as is my family, and honestly, the decision [to extend his contract] was easy."
More silverware for Messi?
Before the Argentina phenomenon makes any decision on his appearance at the World Cup, he has the MLS play-offs to negotiate, and the potential of winning the MLS Cup. The Herons face sixth-seeded Nashville in a round-one best-of-three series, and the campaign began well, with a convincing 3–1 victory at home in Game 1 earlier this week. Messi was once again the star performer, scoring two goals and receiving the MLS Golden Boot award before the match.
