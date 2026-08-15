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Inter Miami manager Guillermo Hoyos provides update on Lionel Messi ahead of Nashville clash
Messi return date remains uncertain
Hoyos has not confirmed whether Messi will be available for Saturday’s crucial MLS clash against Nashville. The Inter Miami manager spoke to reporters following a team training session on Friday.
Messi recently featured during the second half of Miami’s Leagues Cup elimination loss to Club Leon. That appearance came just days after he travelled back from Rosario following the tragic passing of his father, Jorge. The club is carefully managing their captain's gradual return to first-team action. Miami are determined to give the superstar the necessary time to grieve alongside his family.
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Hoyos calls for calm and peace
When asked about Messi’s immediate availability, Hoyos emphasised that the situation must be handled with extreme care. The manager acknowledged the intense emotional toll the recent loss has taken on the legendary forward.
"I think Leo’s situation needs to keep developing little by little because there’s a lot of pain there," Hoyos told reporters. "This isn’t something that happens from one day to the next. So I think silence, calm and peace are what’s best, and for him to find his own moments.
Praising a wonderful human being
Hoyos continued by offering a heartfelt personal reflection on Messi beyond his immense footballing abilities. He highlighted his own role as a supportive figure rather than a manager placing pressure on his star player.
"We have to support him always within that silence, which for me is an ally so he can come out of this," he added. "But he truly is a wonderful human being with a wonderful family. I want to make that very clear, because people like that aren’t common in this world."
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Packed schedule awaits Inter Miami
Beyond Saturday’s testing encounter with Nashville, Miami‘s relentless schedule shows no signs of slowing down. The club travels to face the Philadelphia Union on August 19.
Following that away trip, the Herons return home to host Toronto FC on August 22 and CF Montreal on August 29. These are crucial fixtures as Miami continue their push in both the MLS table and the Supporters’ Shield race.
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