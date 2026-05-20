AFP
Lionel Messi Way! Inter Miami & Argentina GOAT gets his own street near New York as 2026 World Cup fever grips the United States
A legendary tribute in Berkeley Heights
The Argentine icon, who led his nation to glory at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, is now seeing his name etched into the geography of the United States. Residents of Berkeley Heights, a suburb located in Union County, New Jersey, have officially sanctioned the creation of "Leo Messi Way" to celebrate the legendary forward.
The town, which has a population of just over 13,000, chose a specific section of Sherman Avenue to bear the name of the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner. This gesture serves as a permanent reminder of the impact the Inter Miami captain has had on the sport in North America since his high-profile arrival in Major League Soccer.
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World Cup fever grips New Jersey
This tribute comes at a time when soccer fever is reaching a boiling point across the United States. With the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, community leaders are looking for ways to engage with the tournament, and Berkeley Heights is embracing the buildup to the upcoming action at nearby MetLife Stadium, one of the key venues for the global showpiece.
The initiative was spearheaded by the BH FIFA World Cup 26 Task Force. This local administration group was specifically established to promote community events and foster excitement as the country prepares to co-host the largest sporting event in the world. Naming a street after the greatest player of his generation was seen as the ultimate way to connect the local community to the tournament.
The heart of the Albiceleste community
The location of the "Leo Messi Way" sign is no coincidence. It has been strategically placed next to the Patria Station Cafe, a local establishment that has become a spiritual home for Argentine fans in the region. Founded by Argentine dancer Carolina Zokalski, the cafe is a well-known meeting point for the Albiceleste community and football fanatics.
By placing the sign at this specific junction, the town has created a landmark for supporters to gather and celebrate Messi’s career. It has already become a popular spot for fans to take photographs, further proof that the Messi effect transcends the pitch and influences the daily lives of people living in the New York metropolitan area.
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The ever-growing Messi impact
Since Messi joined Inter Miami in the summer of 2023, the landscape of soccer in the United States has shifted dramatically. Attendance records have been shattered, and his presence has turned every match into a star-studded event. This latest honour in New Jersey is just another chapter in the incredible story of his American adventure.
As the 2026 World Cup approaches, gestures like "Leo Messi Way" underscore the fact that Messi is no longer just a visiting superstar, but a cultural icon deeply embedded in the American sporting fabric. Whether he is leading Inter Miami to trophies or preparing for one last dance on the world stage, his name will now literally be part of the map.