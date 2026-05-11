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Lionel Messi insists 'very special' Neymar 'deserves' Brazil World Cup call-up & claims ex-Barcelona team-mate 'will always be one of the best'
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Messi's backing for a close friend
Messi has called for Neymar to be included in Brazil's upcoming World Cup squad, regardless of his recent form or fitness battles. The Albiceleste legend, who shared the pitch with Neymar at both Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, believes the tournament needs its biggest stars on the grandest stage.
Speaking on the Lo del Pollo show, Messi said: "We want the best players to be there [at the World Cup] and Neymar, no matter his form, will always be one of them. It would be wonderful to see him at the World Cup because of what he means to Brazil and to football. I hope he can be there, but I can't be objective, because he always has to be there. I can't be objective. Neymar is a friend. Obviously, I'd love for him to be at the World Cup, for good things to happen to him because he deserves it for the kind of person he is. And I hope he can be there."
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The unique charisma of Neymar
Beyond his technical ability on the pitch, Messi highlighted the personality of his old team-mate. The 38-year-old Argentine remains a staunch defender of Neymar’s approach to life and professional football, noting that the Brazilian's authenticity is a rare trait in the modern game. Neymar is currently fighting to prove his fitness to Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti, having not featured for the national team since late 2023 following a series of knee procedures.
Messi added: "He has a very special charisma. He doesn't put on an act, he lives his life as it is, according to what he feels without worrying about the repercussions. He lives his life, he's happy, and he's very natural."
The race for World Cup glory
When assessing the landscape for the World Cup, Messi was quick to point out that defending champions Argentina might not be the outright favourites this time around.
The Inter Miami star explained: "We know that the World Cup is always a complicated affair due to the calibre of the teams involved. We have to be hopeful - just as every Argentine always is whenever there is an official competition, whether it's the Copa América or the World Cup - but we must also acknowledge that there are other favourites ahead of us who are arriving in better shape.
"I believe that, right now, France is looking very strong once again; they possess a wealth of high-calibre players. I also think Spain is a contender, as is Brazil - even though they haven't been at their absolute best lately. I still believe Brazil is always a contender and has the players necessary to compete for the title in any major tournament."
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No retirement plans for the GOAT
Addressing the state of the Argentina camp, Messi noted that while the squad has dealt with fitness issues, the emerging talent within the group provides reason for optimism. He praised the blend of youth and experience, specifically mentioning that many players are now heading into their second World Cup with significant maturity.
The former Barca icon, who is still shining at Inter Miami ahead of his 39th birthday, shows no signs of hanging up his boots just yet. Messi remained defiant about his future in the sport, simply stating: "I love playing the game, and I will keep doing so until I simply can't anymore."