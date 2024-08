This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty 'Tiny red flag' - Lionel Messi injury update as Inter Miami star appears no closer to return from ankle problem Lionel Messi Major League Soccer Inter Miami CF Miami Herald reporter Michelle Kaufman has identified a 'tiny red flag' following Tata Martino's latest comments on Lionel Messi's injury All-time great suffered Copa America final injury

Not yet able to return to MLS action

No return date has been put in place