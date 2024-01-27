Questioning Lionel Messi’s FIFA The Best award is ‘strange’ as Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni says there is ‘no debate’ over Inter Miami star winning

Questioning Lionel Messi’s FIFA The Best award is ‘strange’ as Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni says there is ‘no debate’ over Inter Miami star winningPeter McVitieGetty Lionel MessiArgentinaInter Miami CFMajor League SoccerWorld CupLionel ScaloniArgentina coach Lionel Scaloni says there should be no debate about whether or not Lionel Messi deserved to win the FIFA The Best Men's Player prize.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMessi crowned best player of 2023Argentine's win sparked debateScaloni insists he desereved award