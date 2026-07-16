'We knew we were better than England' - Lionel Messi feared 'stupid' backlash if Argentina failed to win World Cup semi-final

Messi acknowledged that defeat would have triggered criticism despite Argentina arriving at the tournament as reigning world champions. He insisted the squad felt they could not lose such an important match and believed they were the better footballing side.

"It was a special match against England; we couldn't lose," Messi told TyC Sports. "While this group doesn't owe anything to anyone, you know how Argentinians are - we always demand more. I think if we had lost today, people would have come out and said something stupid, and we didn't give them the chance.

"We knew we were better than them on the pitch, but so much is at stake in a match of this magnitude. History plays a part in these games, but it's still special because of everything it represents, and we had to win."

The captain also defended a squad that had faced doubts because of injuries and fitness concerns before the tournament. He said: "This group doesn't surprise me. I know them, and we know what we're capable of.

"People might have had doubts because of how we were coming into the game, because we had players who were very much on the edge and had problems, but when this group comes together and is united, it always gives an extra boost. They inspire each other and find strength they didn't know they had to give their all."