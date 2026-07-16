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'We knew we were better than England' - Lionel Messi feared 'stupid' backlash if Argentina failed to win World Cup semi-final
Argentina edge past England to reach another World Cup final
Argentina secured their place in a second successive World Cup final after coming from behind to beat England 2-1 in a fiercely contested semi-final. The victory set up a showdown with Spain and extended the Albiceleste's remarkable run on the international stage.
Speaking after the match, Messi stressed that facing England carried greater significance than an ordinary fixture. He said the emotions were evident from the national anthem and described the result as a victory both the players and the Argentine people desperately wanted.
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Messi explains the pressure and belief behind the victory
Messi acknowledged that defeat would have triggered criticism despite Argentina arriving at the tournament as reigning world champions. He insisted the squad felt they could not lose such an important match and believed they were the better footballing side.
"It was a special match against England; we couldn't lose," Messi told TyC Sports. "While this group doesn't owe anything to anyone, you know how Argentinians are - we always demand more. I think if we had lost today, people would have come out and said something stupid, and we didn't give them the chance.
"We knew we were better than them on the pitch, but so much is at stake in a match of this magnitude. History plays a part in these games, but it's still special because of everything it represents, and we had to win."
The captain also defended a squad that had faced doubts because of injuries and fitness concerns before the tournament. He said: "This group doesn't surprise me. I know them, and we know what we're capable of.
"People might have had doubts because of how we were coming into the game, because we had players who were very much on the edge and had problems, but when this group comes together and is united, it always gives an extra boost. They inspire each other and find strength they didn't know they had to give their all."
Argentina's golden era continues
Messi insisted Argentina's sustained success proves their achievements have been earned rather than gifted. Reaching back-to-back World Cup finals, he argued, underlines the team's consistency over the past four years. The Inter Miami star also encouraged the team and fans to enjoy the moment ahead of the final.
"To reach a World Cup final again, coming off a World Cup title. We've been the best for the last four years, whether people like it or not, and no matter what they say," Messi explained.
"Today, once again, we're among the two best in the world, and that shows that everything we've done isn't by chance and nobody gave us anything. Reaching two consecutive World Cup finals is something few achieve, and this group did it."
Messi added: "Enjoy this moment, as we are enjoying it. Today we've reached another World Cup final, we've once again positioned Argentina among the top two.
"We've been enjoying being world champions for four years now, and we're playing in the final again. Enjoy it as you are doing; today we took the final step and achieved what we all wanted: to reach the end, to play in a World Cup final, and, as always, it will be God's will."
- AFP
Spain stand between Argentina and another world title
Argentina now turns its attention to the World Cup final against Spain, who defeated France 2-0 in the semifinals. The final will be held at New York's New Jersey Stadium on Sunday.
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