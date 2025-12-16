Lionel Messi's 'bar reset to higher level'! Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas reveals ambitious goals for 2026 season after 'epic' MLS Cup triumph

Co-owner Sir David Beckham, who won the MLS Cup as a player with the LA Galaxy, said of making history in South Florida: “It has to be one of the greatest moments in my career to have won it as a player and now to have won it as an owner.

“One of the things was obviously me going to LA, but then the next one was me owning the team and my promise to America and to MLS was to bring the best player, and we brought the best player and now we've had success. Tonight is just one of those nights that I'll never forget.

“When I first came here almost 20 years ago, I knew that there was going to be a challenge, but in all honesty, I knew the potential [that] America had for this sport. I always promised the commissioner that my commitment wasn't just to the Galaxy, it was to improving and making this sport stronger in this country.”

The Manchester United and England legend added: “It's the ultimate dream. To have been able to play our last game in the MLS in our stadium tonight and win the MLS Cup - you couldn't have written it.”